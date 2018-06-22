Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2018) - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a second work programme on the Gunners Cove Gold Project (the "Property") located on the Northern Peninsula near St Anthony, Newfoundland. The programme included follow-up prospecting, geological mapping and grab sampling in the previously identified East and West Gunner zones, the Mossberg Zone and the Cooey Zone. New prospecting and sampling was completed over the Northern and Southern areas of the Property and several new prospective zones were identified (see Map entitled Gunners Cove Prospecting 2018 on the Company's web site). The new zones are described as being hosted by or associated with a melange (large-scale brecciated sedimentary rocks) and, in some cases, mineralization has been traced across strike up to 1 km. Grab samples taken from two (2) of the new zones, Area A and Area D on the Gunners Cove Prospecting 2018 Map, are described by the prospecting team as having semi-massive to massive sulfides with pyrite and pyrrhotite, and trace chalcopyrite. Mineralization observed in the other new zones includes pyrite occurring as cubes, nodules and stingers. A total of 220 grab samples have been sent to Eastern Analytical laboratory in Springdale, Newfoundland, for gold, base metal and multi-element analyses. The Company is very enthusiastic about the current programme and expects to have assay results within the next four (4) weeks.

Gold was initially discovered in the Gunners Cove area in September 2017 (see news release dated September 25, 2017), and was followed up by initial sampling (see news release dated November 20, 2017) which outlined a large area (approximately 15 sq-km) of anomalous gold and other metals associated with pyrite-nodules and pyrite stringers, and hosted by black shale. This initial area of discovery and prospecting has been expanded by the recent programme.

In Fall 2017, 133 surface grab samples were collected from the then known 10 mineralized zones on the Property. The distribution of the samples containing anomalous gold values define an area roughly 5 km x 3 km. Approximately 50% of the grab samples collected in the Gunners Cove area assayed 100 ppb Au (0.1 g/t Au) or greater, with a maximum of 5.9 g/t Au (Mossberg Zone). Silver assay results are also elevated, ranging from less than 1 ppm Ag to a maximum of 9.1 g/t Ag (Cooey Zone). Note that grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to be representative of average grades.

Work to date at the Gunners Cove Property has highlighted a large area of anomalous gold values and recent work has extended the discovery area substantially. Historically, the Gunners Cove Property has seen very little exploration work and the Company believes that this is a recent prospecting discovery, adding to its importance. Precious and base metal mineralization is associated with, and appears to be largely hosted by, pyritic nodules and stringers accompanied by minor silicification and local brecciation, and hosted by an extensive black shale unit and/or melange.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

For more information in regards to the Gunners Cove Property you can visit the company's Web Page at www.whitemetalres.com.

About White Metal Resources Corp (TSXV: WHM):

White Metal Resources Corp is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and currently has 39,855,240 common shares issued and outstanding.

