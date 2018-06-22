Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2018) - Cryptobloc Technologies Corp., (CSE: CRYP) (OTC Pink: RGTZF) (FSE: GR9) ("Cryptobloc" or the "Company") has been made aware that a purported shareholder of the Company has disseminated news alleging that she has delivered a requisition to the Company to call and hold a meeting of its shareholders. The Company confirms that it has not received a valid requisition at this time.

The Company confirms receipt of a letter dated June 20, 2018 from the shareholder demanding replacement of the existing management team and board of directors and challenging the Company's existing business plan but the Company has not received a valid requisition. The board of directors encourages the shareholder to contact the Company directly to discuss her concerns in a constructive manner that minimizes disruption to the Company's operations.

About Cryptobloc Technologies Corp.

Based in Vancouver, BC - Cryptobloc Technologies Corp. is focused on developing and implementing Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Closed Loop, and Cryptocurrency services for Government and commercial partners. Cryptobloc is committed to developing innovative and disruptive solutions that constantly improve active business practices for our partners.

Cryptobloc Technologies Corp. is a public company, traded in Canada, U.S. and Germany under the symbols CSE: CRYP, OTCMKTS: CRYBF, and FRA: GR9.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Brian Biles, Independent Director

Further information about the Company is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com, on the CSE website, www.thecse.com, and on its website, www.cryptobloctech.com

Contact: Brian Biles

Email: brianbiles@cryptobloctech.com

Website: www.cryptobloctech.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.