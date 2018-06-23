There are in increasing number of signs that gold will outperform in the coming months and year(s). Not only is the gold chart suggesting a bullish gold prediction on the short to medium term, the more fundamental aspects are also underpinning a bullish gold outlook, one of them being rising inflation expectations for 2018 and 2019. All this is reflected on the gold stock chart, and, admittedly, we can only conclude that our gold stocks forecast for 2018 is bullish, this is why. Gold stocks forecast 2018 The gold stocks index GDX has an amazing setup. Its 10-year chart makes the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...