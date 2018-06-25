Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Research Update ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN): Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers initiates coverage of ASMALLWORLD with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of CHF 12.00 and CHF 20.00, respectively 2018-06-25 / 07:30 *Press release* *ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN): Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers initiates coverage of ASMALLWORLD with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of CHF 12.00 and CHF 20.00, respectively* Zurich, 25.6.2018 - Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers have initiated their research coverage of ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN). In their initial research report, the independent analysts rate ASMALLWORLD AG a 'buy' with a target price of CHF 12.00. In addition, the analysts see room for an even higher target price of CHF 20.00 in case the potential acquisition (announced on April 26) will be completed. ASMALLWORLD AG has the right to exercise a call option agreement to acquire a subscription-based luxury travel community by November 30th 2018. The research study of Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers is available on the homepage of ASMALLWORLD AG in the download area under the following link: www.asmallworldag.com/downloads [1] *Contact:* ASMALLWORLD AG Jan Luescher, CEO Bellerivestrasse 241 CH-8008 Zurich press@asw.com *ASMALLWORLD - share the good life* ASMALLWORLD, the leading international lifestyle community, is a private social network that connects people with shared passion for the good life. Each year, ASMALLWORLD organises more than 1000 events around the world, where members can expand their private and professional networks. The ASMALLWORLD website and mobile apps offer members the opportunity to engage in discussions, obtain travel advice from the Travel Guides or other members, or meet fellow members whilst travelling the world. Members also enjoy exclusive privileges from international partners such as status upgrades, discounts and additional services. Besides the global ASMALLWORLD community, Zurich-based ASMALLWORLD AG operates ASW Travel AG, which provides bespoke travel arrangements for its customers, as well as The World's Finest Clubs AG, which offers its members access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world. More at www.asw.com [2] and www.asmallworldag.com [3] End of Corporate News Language: English Company: ASMALLWORLD AG Löwenstrasse 40 8001 Zürich Switzerland ISIN: CH0404880129 Valor: A2JE3W Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange End of News EQS Group News Service 698181 2018-06-25 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9f0663ddb212741c29575891a5d130cb&application_id=698181&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e6a10e156322000dd540ff95bfe99e35&application_id=698181&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4cf9d4eb1855c6f1e5a5b3aabe373d5c&application_id=698181&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

