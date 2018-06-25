sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,10 Euro		-0,225
-3,56 %
WKN: A2JE3W ISIN: CH0404880129 Ticker-Symbol: 1Q7 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASMALLWORLD AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASMALLWORLD AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,00
6,60
08:41
17,80
17,90
07.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASMALLWORLD AG
ASMALLWORLD AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASMALLWORLD AG6,10-3,56 %