Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2018) - Dunnedin Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DVI) (the "Company") today announces that BTV's CEO Clips, a series of short video profiles on innovative publicly traded companies across North America, will feature Dunnedin on CBC's Documentary Channel beginning June 25, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings. View link: http://www.b-tv.com/dunnedin-ventures-ceo-clip-90sec/ .

Further online distribution through BTV's CEO Clips include: BNN.ca, Thomson Reuters Insider Network Terminals, Yahoo Finance, TSX, Globe Investor, Stockwatch, Bloomberg, Stockhouse.com and BTV's YouTube channel.

About CBC's Documentary Channel and BTV:

CBC's Doc Channel is a digital television station devoted to showing the best documentaries from Canada and around the world.

BTV-Business Television and CEO Clips produce and house the largest library of company video features and campaigns for publicly traded companies for broadcast on TV and financial sites. Contact info@b-tv.com

About the Kahuna Project

Dunnedin Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DVI) is a Vancouver-based company whose primary asset is the 100% owned, advanced-stage Kahuna Diamond Project in Nunavut which hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. The Company holds diamond interest in 1,664 km2 of mineral tenure located 26 kilometers northeast of Rankin Inlet and adjacent to Agnico Eagle's Meliadine gold mine. To define and prioritize kimberlite pipe targets Dunnedin has evaluated an extensive historic data set and recovered diamonds and indicator minerals from a series of kimberlite and till samples over three seasons of field work. Working with advisor and shareholder Dr. Chuck Fipke, the Company has used the same till sampling and mineral screening protocols employed during Dr. Fipke's discovery of Canada's first diamond mine at Ekati, N.W.T., but improved by over 20 years of additional diamond data and experience. The Kahuna Diamond Project has an Inferred Resource Estimate of 3,987,000 tonnes at an average grade of 1.01 carats per tonne, totalling over 4 million carats of diamonds (+0.85 mm) (see news release dated March 31, 2015). The largest diamond recovered from the property to date is a 5.43 carat stone from the Kahuna dike which was a piece of a larger diamond that had been broken during the sample preparation process and was reconstructed as having an original size of 13.42 carats. Dunnedin is backed by a world-renown team of diamond experts with decades of combined experience in Arctic exploration and capital market strength.

