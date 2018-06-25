Presentations and discussions hoover around the "Phillips curve", the pivotal concept justifying the existence of central banks. Draghi stresses that wages are finally rising and the Phillips curve is strengthening. The Phillips curve is "alive and well but needs to be found" as measurement errors have likely overshadowed inflation signals. Nowadays, Phillips curves contain inflation expectations which should be influenced more directly in breaking the "veil of inattention". The ECB Forum on Central Banking is a big, high-profile get-together of economic researchers and central banker from around the world. Last week in Sintra, Portugal, the main topic was price and wage-setting in advanced economies. In the opening remarks, ECB President Draghi...

