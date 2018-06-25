Roche Takeover Ignites FMI Stock RallyBiotech stocks continued to outperform last week, with one standout in particular catching my eye. I'm talking, of course, about Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI). You might have noticed its shares jump 29% in a single trading session.In this report, we'll take a closer look at the FMI stock explosion, what caused it, and what it means for our FMI stock forecast.The story begins in 2015, when Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY), a Swiss company that owns multiple properties in the biotech space, bought 56% of FMI's tradable shares.Roche completed the deal via a $780.0-million tender.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...