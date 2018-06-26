Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2018) - Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PAD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris Chung as Vice-President of corporate finance, Asian markets. Chris Chung has over 12 years of banking and wealth management experience specializing in both the private and public equities sector. During his career, Chris has raised more than 100 million dollars in private equity.

Mr. Chung has been a Licensed Equity & Derivative Trader at Merrill Lynch Securities in Toronto, an Investment Representative of HSBC Securities (Canada), a Regional Manager (Western Canada) of Walton Capital Management in Calgary and Vice President of Corporate Sales for Triview Capital Ltd. for both British Columbia and Ontario. Vice President, Finance for Ascenta Finance Ltd. (an independent Canadian institutional investment bank headquartered in Vancouver).

"On behalf of the Company, we are excited to announce the appointment of Chris as VP of corporate finance, Asian market. Chris brings a wealth of experience in public markets and his addition to the team represents a next step forward in the Company's development strategy," commented Spencer Sung Bum Huh, President and CEO of Pan Andean Minerals.

Chris Chung received his Honors bachelor degree with a double major in Statistics & Economics at the University of Toronto and has been a registrant with Canadian Securities Commissions since 2005. In addition he fulfilled numerous curricula including, among others, Derivatives Fundamentals Course (DFC), Options Licensing Course (OLC), Professional Financial Planner (PFP) and Life License Qualification Program (LLQP).

Chris is also a President of The Pacific Chinese Cultural Society of Canada, a Director of The Vancouver Metropolitan Lion's Club and a Member of both, The Rotary Club Vancouver Chinatown and The Kiwanis Club of Richmond.

About Pan Andean Minerals Ltd.

Pan Andean is a Vancouver-based junior resource company that has been listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for 10 years and has at present a portfolio of properties in Peru and Yukon with the focus being Peru. The Company is currently pursuing alternative business opportunities.

