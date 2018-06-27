Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 27/06/2018 / 16:22 UTC+8 [For Immediate Release] *FULLSHARE HOLDING LIMITED ???????? (Stock code:607)* Fullshare Holdings and Sparrow Early Learning join forces with FC Internazionale Milano as Official Education Partner _Inter Academy Australia launched in Queensland_ (27 June 2018 - Australia) Fullshare Holdings Limited ("Fullshare"; stock code: 607.HK) kicked off its partnership with FC Internazionale Milano ("Inter Milan") by launching Inter Academy Australia, the first Inter Milan football academy located in Australia, targeted at kids aged 3 to 15 years old. Inter Milan, an Italian Serie A Club and 3-times UEFA Champions League winner, has designated Fullshare and Sparrow Early Learning ("Sparrow") as its Official Education Partner. Inter Academy Australia will be delivered in conjunction with Sparrow, a subsidiary of Fullshare. Sparrow is one of Australia's leading early education and care providers offering a high-quality learning and nurturing program in beautiful facilities led by caring and qualified educators. Sparrow is committed to guiding and encouraging each child through their early years to have unique and meaningful experiences. Sparrow will provide children the opportunity to participate in the Inter Academy offerings in Australia, which includes soccer classes at Sparrow locations, after school soccer classes, soccer classes during vacation care and holiday soccer camps. Sparrow will partner with the Brisbane Roar FC Community Team who will provide technical assistance to Inter Academy Australia in Queensland. The Brisbane Roar FC Community Team would cooperate with Sparrow to deliver Inter Academy's trusted curriculum at locations across Queensland. The event was attended by Inter Chief Communication and Marketing Officer, Mr. Robert Faulkner, and Inter Academy coach Mr. Andrea Ratti, both of whom met with guests and the press, accompanying them during the launch. The group from Inter visited one of Sparrow's centres in Brisbane and were impressed by the quality of the facilities and the eagerness of the children to participate in Inter Academy Australia. "This is a very significant partnership for both companies" said Inter's Mr. Robert Faulkner during the presentation, "as it allows our Club to reach new countries with huge potential via our experienced coaches and using our unique and trusted coaching method of the Inter Academy. Thanks to the support of Sparrow, our local partner in the Asia Pacific region, we will roll-out this model quickly across Australia, and beyond in the near future." *Co-head of Investment Department at Fullshare, Mr. Jonathan Broughton* highlighted that, "Fullshare is proud to unveil the first Inter Academy offering in Australia as part of Fullshare's expanding presence in the education and tourism sectors of Australia. We are already looking forward to expanding Inter Academy's presence in Australia for children aged 3 to 15 years old and promoting sports education and a healthy lifestyle. We look forward to children joining the Sparrow family and participating in the upcoming Inter Academy Australia events." *CEO of Sparrow, Mr. John Bairstow* commented that: "What children learn in the early years has a profound and dramatic impact on their entire life. Countless independent studies have found that teaching children the importance of sport and healthy living improves the quality and duration of their lives and the community in which they live. We are extremely honored to have this opportunity to work with one of Europe's leading football clubs, which shares our passion of improving the lives of young people. This project will not only teach children about the benefits of playing this beautiful sport but expand their cultural awareness through getting closer to the Nerazzurri world and European football. We look forward to working successful with Inter on this project to inspire the next generation of Matildas and Socceroos. " *Fullshare Holdings Limited (*607.HK [1]*)* Fullshare Holdings Limited is an international conglomerate listed in Hong Kong. The Company's business segments include renewable energy, tourism, education, and real estate. Fullshare is focused on growing its Tourism and Education business segments in the future. *SPARROW EARLY LEARNING PTY LTD.* Sparrow Early Learning Pty Ltd., headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, operates 28 childcare centers in Queensland and Victoria. Sparrow's centers cater to children from the ages of six months to six years old. Sparrow is a subsidiary of Fullshare Holdings Limited. *About FC Internazionale Milano S.p.A.* FC Internazionale Milano S.p.A. was founded in 1908 and just celebrated its 110th anniversary on 9 Mar 2018. Inter is widely recognized as one of the most successful football clubs across the globe. The club has won various championships including 18 Italian Championships, 7 Coppa Italia, 5 Italian Super Cups, and 3 UEFA Cups. Inter is the only Italian club that has won the "Treble" (UEFA Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup in the same year). This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of *Fullshare Holdings Limited*. 