The S&P 500 is divided into eleven sector index funds and this report takes a look at one of the index funds namely the Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI). Industries in the Index include commercial services and supplies, aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, air freight and logistics, airlines, marine, road and rail. Several charts are provided as part of the discussion for the industrials sector (XLI ETF) and will form the primary framework for which this index fund will be analyzed for the sole purpose of determining the progression of the XLI and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...