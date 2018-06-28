Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2018) - Cryptobloc Technologies Corp., (CSE: CRYP) (OTC Pink: CRYBF) (FSE: GR9) ("Cryptobloc" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Neil Stevenson-Moore on June 26, 2018. The Company is currently seeking a replacement for Mr. Stevenson-Moore.

The Company thanks Mr. Stevenson-Moore for his service to the Company and wishes him well on his future endeavors.

About Cryptobloc Technologies Corp.

Based in Vancouver, BC - Cryptobloc Technologies Corp. is focused on developing and implementing Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Closed Loop, and Cryptocurrency services for Government and commercial partners. Cryptobloc is committed to developing innovative and disruptive solutions that constantly improve active business practices for our partners.

Cryptobloc Technologies Corp. is a public company, traded in Canada, U.S. and Germany under the symbols CSE: CRYP, OTCMKTS: CRYBF, and FRA: GR9.

