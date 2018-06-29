sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,693 Euro		-0,026
-3,62 %
WKN: A1C7JJ ISIN: CA3007632084 Ticker-Symbol: 3XS 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXCELSIOR MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EXCELSIOR MINING CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,714
0,728
28.06.
0,717
0,737
28.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EXCELSIOR MINING CORP
EXCELSIOR MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EXCELSIOR MINING CORP0,693-3,62 %