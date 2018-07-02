HORIZON 2020 EU FUNDING PROGRAMME European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR, FRA:PF8, VSE:ELI) (the Company) are pleased to announce that its 100% subsidiary, ECM Lithium AT GmbH (ECM), is among a consortium of 17 entities comprised of research institutes and technology development organisations, specialised SMEs and three European Li-mineral miners (of which ECM is one) to have passed the first evaluation stage for funding from the EU Research and Innovation programme, Horizon 2020. The consortium's proposal was submitted in February under the call topic, Innovative Technologies for the Extraction of Lithium from European Lithium Ore Resources (LithOs), seeking € 4.9 million EU funding. LithOs aims to develop innovative, proprietary technologies that would make European...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...