ADOMANI, Inc.: California EV Funding Sparks Second Round of Ride-and-Drive Events for Blue Bird Electric School Buses Powered by ADOMANI(R)

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2018 / ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission and hybrid vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today its participation in a second round of Ride-and-Drive events throughout California for the Blue Bird All American RE Type D Electric school bus Powered by ADOMANI®. California leads the nation in green energy and technology, offering in excess of $800 million in incentives through various programs, including funds associated with the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust, as well as funding through local air quality management districts, the Carl Moyer incentive program, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Hybrid Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP) and the California Energy Commission (CEC).

ADOMANI®, along with Blue Bird and A-Z Bus Sales (Blue Bird's California dealer), is crossing the state and showcasing the popular zero-emission Blue Bird All American RE Type D Electric school bus that is powered by ADOMANI's drivetrain system. 'California is allocating an historic amount of grant funding for electric vehicles, especially electric school buses, which we believe has created an unprecedented level of excitement with school district transportation officials about electric school buses, which we have seen at these Ride-and-Drive events,' said John Roselli, VP of Sales & Marketing at ADOMANI®. Roselli continued, 'The past Ride-and-Drive events led to electric school bus orders, and with this new round of 14 Ride-and-Drive events, and the available funding, we look forward to the possibility of supplying Blue Bird with even more electric drivetrains for its Type C and Type D all-electric buses in California.'

The Ride-and-Drive events will be hosted by 14 school districts throughout California, as well as the California Energy Commission (CEC), beginning in Rialto, California, after which the Blue Bird All American RE Type D Electric school bus will make its way to Northern California, then finally to Reno, Nevada, where it will be showcased at the 2018 School Transportation News EXPO Conference 7 Trade Show on July 16 and 17.

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles and replacement drivetrains that is focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership. ADOMANI® helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. ADOMANI® designs and causes to be designed advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for use in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospectus or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI® with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words 'planned,' 'expects,' 'believes,' 'strategy,' 'opportunity,' 'anticipates,' 'outlook,' 'designed,' and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI® undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

ADOMANI, Inc.

Kevin Kanning

V.P. of Investor Relations

(650) 533-7629

Kevin.k@ADOMANIelectric.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

Partner

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

ADOMANI, Inc.

Michael K. Menerey

Chief Financial Officer

(626) 483-3280

mike.m@ADOMANIelectric.com

SOURCE: ADOMANI, Inc.