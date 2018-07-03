ANTALIS INTERNATIONAL: Liquidity contract - Half-year report and increase in the funds allocated to the contract

Under the liquidity contract entrusted to Oddo & Cie by Antalis, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 30 June 2018:

. 180,933 Antalis shares

. cash balance: 51,887.03 euros

In the last half-year report, as at 31 December 2017, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

. 131,212 Antalis shares

. cash balance: 125,884.30 euros

At the start of the liquidity contract on 19 June 2017, an amount of 400,000 euros was allocated.

By way of an addendum to the contract dated 3 July 2018, the funds allocated to the liquidity account are increased by 350,000 euros, raising the total funds allocated to the contract from 400,000 euros to 750,000 euros as from 4 July 2018.

