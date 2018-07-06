It is only a couple of weeks ago when InvestingHaven"s research team forecasted that China's stock market would fall 10 pct after which a BUY opportunity would be setting up. Today, China did what we forecasted. It stopped falling exactly at the point we expected. Is this a buy opportunity or the start of a crash? First things first, China's stock market has fallen sharply in recent months. It has fallen exactly to the point where it connects the uptrend which started in 2005. A 13-year uptrend got tested today, that is a big thing. Whether China's stock market will hold ...

