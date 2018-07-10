KBC Groep: KBC Group: Update regarding the share buyback programme

Press release

Update regarding the share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 17-05-2018, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on NYSE Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 02-07-2018 and 03-07-2018, inclusive:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 02-07-2018 75 000 € 4 870 815 € 64.94 € 64.76 € 65.54 03-07-2018 68 071 € 4 441 367 € 65.25 € 64.94 € 65.84

Block transactions:

Date Time Price No. of shares 02-07-2018 9:26 € 64.84 45 000

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 2 700 000 on 03-07-2018. This completes the share buy-back programme.

