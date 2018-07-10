SK last day L&S- Indikation Yingli Green YG11 0.19 (09.07.) 0.90/ 0.97 392.11% 15:06:52 Air Berlin AB1 0.02 (09.07.) 0.02/ 0.03 32.50% 11:16:49 GVC Holdings GVC 10.85 (09.07.) 11.89/ 12.50 12.42% 11:28:41 Steinhoff SNH 0.12 (09.07.) 0.12/ 0.12 7.74% 11:28:18 Klondike Gold LBDP 0.25 (09.07.) 0.25/ 0.28 6.57% 11:17:49 Aixtron AIXA 11.11 (09.07.) 10.49/ 10.51 -5.45% 11:28:30 Folli Follie FFGRP 4.80 (24.05.) 4.00/ 5.00 -6.25% 11:12:49 windeln.de WDL 1.34 (09.07.) 1.22/ 1.24 -8.41% 11:14:06 Phoenix Solar PS4 0.05 (09.07.) 0.04/ 0.05 -9.60% 11:08:49 Vectron V3S 15.24 (09.07.) 13.63/ 13.75 -10.17% 11:21:55 Aixtron 09.07 15:30 TAINVEST | 2364RTWTA-Round the World...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...