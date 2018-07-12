Kootenay Reports Drilling at La Cigarra Returns Multiple Silver Intercepts Extending to the North & South of the Known Deposit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights Include 109.27 gpt Silver Over 12 Meters and 736.25 gpt Silver Over 4 Meters

Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce the results of eight core holes from its 2018 drill program carried out on its 100% owned La Cigarra silver project (the "Property"), located in Chihuahua, Mexico. Drilling was distributed over several priority zones on the Property including the Las Carolinas, La Borracha and Nogalera zones with results returning a series of medium to high-grade silver intercepts in all areas, further supporting the expansion potential of the La Cigarra Resource. Click to view location of zones in relation to La Cigarra Resource.

Kootenay President and CEO James McDonald states, "We are very excited by these results that further underscore the inherent potential for new discoveries and to substantially increase the size and scope of our established silver resource. In particular, drilling on Las Carolinas to the south of the deposit hit consistent grades and intervals of silver extending 100 meters on strike and 200 meters down dip. Drilling on the La Borracha Zone located contiguously north of the deposit further confirmed this target's large bulk tonnage potential, which now extends a full 1,100 meters on strike from the resource boundary"

Highlights of Recent Drilling:

Las Carolinas Zone:

Hole CC-18-51 intercepted 109.27 gpt silver over 12.0 meters within a wider intercept of 45.22 gpt silver over 41.38 meters ; extending the mineralized silver zone to the south for 100 meters as well as down dip for 200 metres; click to view a plan map of Las Carolinas and this link for a cross section of hole CC-18-51

within a wider intercept of ; extending the mineralized silver zone to the south for 100 meters as well as down dip for 200 metres; click to view a plan map of and this link for a cross section of hole CC-18-51 Magnetic data further suggests silver mineralization to the south of Las Carolinas continues for upwards of two kilometres northeast of the Las Venadas Zone where drilling has returned high-grade silver; click to view magnetic structure

continues for upwards of two kilometres northeast of the Las Venadas Zone where drilling has returned high-grade silver; click to view magnetic structure Hole CC-18-49 tested for continuity of the 104 vein and hit 143.86 gpt silver over 6.79 meters within a wider intercept of 78.89gpt silver over 14.0 meters ; click to view cross section of hole CC-18-49

within a wider intercept of ; click to view cross section of hole CC-18-49 Hole CC-18-50 was also drilled to test the 104 vein but the vein was cut off by a post mineral dyke.

La Borracha Zone:

Hole CC-18-44 intercepted 73.00 gpt silver over 2.0 meters and 32. 93 gpt silver over 12.37 meters further confirming La Borracha as a bulk tonnage silver target

and further confirming La Borracha as a bulk tonnage silver target Mineralization to the north has been encountered for 1,100 meters beyond the La Cigarra Resource see Kootenay news release dated April 11, 2018 .

Nogalera Zone:

Hole CC-18-47 intercepted 2,890.00 gpt silver over 1.0 meter within a wider intercept of 736.25 gpt silver over 4.0 meters

within a wider intercept of High grade silver mineralization at Nogalera looks promising as it is associated with a structurally focused zone of alteration and mineralization traceable for 800 to 1,000 meters on surface. Holes CC 18-45,46 and 48 all hit narrow weakly anomalous gold and or silver within similar structurally focused zones.

Detailed results of the 8 drill holes can be seen in the table listed below.

Drill Results:

From To Interval Silver Gold Pb Zn Hole ID Zone (meters) (meters) (meters)[(1)] (gpt) (gpt) (%) (%) CC-18-44 La Borracha 100 102 2 73 0.0365 0.254 0.108 CC-18-44 121.73 134.1 12.37 32.93 0.049 0.156 0.216 CC-18-45 Nogalera 104 108 4.0 1.50 0.266 0.065 0.184 CC-18-46 Nogalera 334.55 336.33 1.78 48.47 0.723 0.031 0.082 CC-18-47 Nogalera 101 105 4.0 736.25 0.088 0.325 0.122 Including 101 102 1.0 2890.00 0.246 1.105 0.283 CC-18-48 Las Carolinas 51 53 2.0 46.5 0.054 0.015 0.081 CC-18-49 Las Carolinas 25 39 14.0 78.89 0.035 0.023 0.073 Including 32.21 39 6.79 143.86 0.048 0.031 0.101 CC-18-50 Las Carolinas No Significant Values CC-18-51 Las Carolinas 233.62 275 41.38 45.22 0.026 0.034 0.077 Including 249 261 12.0 109.27 0.041 0.063 0.125 Including 251 259.83 8.83 122.51 0.047 0.069 0.132 [(1)]True widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available at this time therefore core lengths are reported.

Sampling and QA/QC

All technical information for the La Cigarra exploration program is obtained and reported under a formal quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Samples are taken from core cut in half with a diamond saw under the direction of qualified geologists. Samples are then labelled placed in plastic bags, sealed and with interval and sample numbers recorded. Samples are delivered by the Company via courier to ALS Minerals ("ALS") in Chihuahua. The samples are dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis by ALS in Vancouver, B.C. Systematic assaying of standards, blanks and duplicates is performed for precision and accuracy. Analysis for silver, zinc, lead and copper and related trace elements was done by ICP four acid digestion, with gold analysis by 30-gram fire assay with an AA finish. All drilling will be with HQ or NQ core and has been contracted to BD Drilling from Guadalajara, Mexico.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed on behalf Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of two of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

