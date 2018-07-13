ANTALIS (ex ANTALIS INTERNATIONAL): Antalis sells off its Southern African business

Press release

Boulogne-Billancourt, 13 July 2018





Antalis sells off its Southern African business



Antalis has signed a binding agreement to sell Antalis South Africa PTY LTD and Antalis Botswana PTY LTD to the local management team for an enterprise value of approximately €8 million.

These businesses are present mainly in the Papers sector. They reported sales of €71 million in 2017 and employ around 320 people.

The operation is subject to the authorisation of the local competition authorities and should be finalised during the summer.

This move is part of Antalis' strategy of refocusing on the most dynamic geographies and business sectors and to boost the contribution of Packaging and Visual Communication to the Group's consolidated gross margin.



About Antalis

Antalis (Euronext Paris: ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2017, the Group reported sales of €2.4 billion and employed 5,500 people serving approximately 140,000 customers, companies and printers in 43 countries. Through its 123 distribution centres, Antalis makes more than 13,500 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.5 million tons of paper in 2017.



