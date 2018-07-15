One of our readers reached out to us with the request to review National Bank of Greece. It is one of the banking stocks we gave exposure last year, as we wrote National Bank Stock Crashes 99 Pct In 24 Months, Could Be The Next Ten-Bagger. What's the state of this stock in July 2018? Remember how we identified that Greek National Bank Stock Was Consolidating after which we observed an Official National Bank Of Greece Breakout. That was when the stock was breaking above $0.42 (symbol NBGIF). In the meantime it appeared to be what we tend to call a "false breakout', and ...

