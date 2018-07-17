DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q2 2018

MMK Group Trading Update for Q2 2018 Group: Consolidated results (thousand tonnes) Q2 2018 Q1 2018 % H1 2018 H1 2017 % Finished products 2,848 2,828 0.7% 5,675 5,558 2.1% sales, of which: Long products 364 284 28.0% 648 658 -1.5% Flat hot-rol led 1,103 1,198 -8.0% 2,302 2,361 -2.5% products Thick plate (mill 195 192 1.3% 387 416 -6.9% 5000) Flat cold-rolled 278 338 -17.8% 615 612 0.5% products Downstream 909 815 11.5% 1,723 1,511 14.0% products, of which: Tin plate 37 36 3.0% 73 65 13.0% Galvanised steel 445 435 2.4% 880 786 12.0% Polymer-coated 203 152 34.0% 355 282 26.1% steel Band 36 37 -2.4% 73 58 26.7% Formed section 40 35 13.4% 75 54 38.8% Pipes 19 11 67.7% 30 38 -21.2% Metalware 108 95 13.8% 203 198 2.5% Other metal 20 14 45.5% 34 31 7.0% products HVA products 1,381 1,345 2.7% 2,726 2,539 7.3% Share of HVA 48.5% 47.6% 48.0% 45.7% products Coal concentrate 746 666 12.1% 1,412 1,308 8.0% production Iron ore 780 761 2.6% 1,320 1,604 -17.7% production Q2 2018 highlights vs. Q1 2018 - MMK Group's steel products sales in Q2 2018 totalled 2,848 thousand tonnes, up 0.7% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). ? MMK Group's HVA steel product sales in Q2 2018 were 1,381 thousand tonnes, up 2.7% q-o-q. HVA products accounted for 48.5% of total sales. - MMK Coal's coal concentrate production in Q2 2018 totalled 746 thousand tonnes, up 12.1% q-o-q. H1 2018 highlights vs. H1 2017 - MMK Group's steel products sales in H1 2018 totalled 5,675 thousand tonnes, up 2.1% year-on-year (y-o-y). ? MMK Group's HVA steel product sales in H1 2018 were 2,726 thousand tonnes, up 7.3% y-o-y. HVA products accounted for 48.0% of total sales. - MMK Coal's coal concentrate production in H1 2018 totalled 1,412 thousand tonnes, up 8.0 y-o-y. MMK Group highlights by key segments MMK (thousand tonnes) Q2 2018 Q1 2018 % H1 2018 H1 2017 % Pig iron 2,276 2,404 -5.3% 4,680 4,648 0.7% Crude steel 3,029 3,147 -3.8% 6,176 6,094 1.3% Finished products 2,762 2,830 -2.4% 5,592 5,455 2.5% shipments, incl.: Long products 464 427 8.7% 892 899 -0.9% Flat hot-rolled 1,221 1,277 -4.4% 2,498 2,553 -2.1% products HVA products, of 1,076 1,126 -4.4% 2,203 2,003 10.0% which: Thick plate (mill 202 198 2.0% 401 424 -5.3% 5000) Flat cold-rolled 348 377 -7.7% 724 638 13.5% products Downstream 526 551 -4.5% 1,078 941 14.5% products, of which: Tin plate 36 37 -4.0% 73 66 9.6% Galvanised steel 313 330 -5.2% 642 511 25.8% Polymer-coated 88 91 -3.6% 178 208 -14.1% steel Band 34 39 -14.3% 73 61 20.3% Formed section 39 40 -3.7% 79 57 38.7% Pipes 18 14 29.7% 32 38 -17.2% Shipments by market: Russia + CIS 2,278 2,225 2.4% 4,503 4,185 7.6% Export 484 605 -20.1% 1,089 1,247 -12.7% (USD / tonne) Q2 2018 Q1 2018 % H1 2018 H1 2017 % Average price per 655 647 1.2% 651 565 15.3% tonne: Long products 566 566 0.0% 567 462 22.6% Flat hot-rolled 588 582 1.0% 584 482 21.3% products HVA products, of 769 753 2.1% 760 716 6.2% which: Thick plate (mill 818 843 -3.0% 830 740 12.2% 5000) Flat hot-rolled 641 628 2.1% 634 578 9.6% products Downstream products, 834 805 3.6% 819 798 2.6% of which: Tin plate 826 833 -0.8% 829 871 -4.9% Galvanised steel 814 771 5.6% 792 756 4.7% Polymer-coated steel 1,008 965 4.5% 986 947 4.2% Band 680 684 -0.6% 680 687 -1.0% Formed section 828 851 -2.7% 838 795 5.5% Pipes 642 687 -6.6% 664 606 9.5% - Pig iron output in Q2 2018 decreased by 5.3% q-o-q. This was due to continued scheduled maintenance work on blast furnace No. 1 during the quarter. ? Continued scheduled repairs to the oxygen converter at the beginning of Q2 2018 led to a decrease in crude steel output by 3.8% q-o-q. - Sales of finished goods stocks from temporary storage meant shipments of finished products in Q2 2018 decreased at a slower pace (down 2.4% q-o-q) than crude steel output. - In Q2 2018, the Company continued to increase shipments to the domestic market (up 2.4% q-o-q). As a result, domestic sales accounted for 82.5% of overall sales (up from 78.6% in Q1 2018). - In Q2 2018, shipments of long products increased by 8.7% q-o-q to 464 thousand tonnes. This growth was due to the seasonal uptick in domestic demand for construction products, leading to increased capacity utilisation of long products production facilities and a significant decrease in warehouse stocks of finished products. ? The 4.4% decrease in shipments of hot-rolled products q-o-q in Q2 2018 was mainly due to the reconstruction of Mill 2500 and equipment upgrades. - Shipments of HVA products in Q2 2018 decreased 4.4% q-o-q and totalled 1,076 thousand tones. This was mainly due to lower shipments of cold-rolled products and coated steel. - In H1 2018, shipments of HVA products grew 199 thousand tonnes, or 10.0%, y-o-y. This growth was mainly due to the hot-dip galvanizing line commissioned in mid-2017 reaching its full capacity, higher supplies of cold-rolled products to the Lysvensky Metallurgical Plant, and higher sales of other HVA products on the domestic market. - The decrease in shipments of cold-rolled products in Q2 2018 (down 7.7% q-o-q) was due to lower exports and the completion of restocking process at Lysvensky Metallurgical Plant. - In Q2 2018, output at Mill 5000 grew 2.0% q-o-q with a 100% capacity utilisation rate. The decrease in shipments of the Mill's products by 5.5% y-o-y in H1 2018 was due to changes in the product mix, particularly an increase of the share of high-tech but less productive rolled steel. - In Q2 2018, galvanised steel shipments decreased by 5.2% q-o-q to 313 thousand tonnes. This decline was mainly due to lower export sales as domestic sales increased. - The increase in shipments of galvanised steel in H1 2018 by 131 thousand tonnes, or 25.8%, was due to the hot-dip galvanizing line commissioned in mid-2017 reaching its full capacity. - Lower shipments of polymer-coated metal were due to both higher shipments of galvanised steel and changes to how sales of products by Lysvensky Metallurgical Plant are reported following its acquisition in late 2017. - Shipments of formed section in H1 2018 grew 38.7% y-o-y due to consistently high demand from railcar manufacturers. - The average sales price in US dollars in Q2 2018 increased by 1.2% q-o-q to USD 655 per tonne. This growth was due to an increased share of domestic sales and continued growth in domestic prices during the quarter. Lysvensky Metallurgical Plant (thousand tonnes) Q2 2018 Q1 2018 % H1 2018 H1 2017 % Finished products 69 46 47.7% 115 57 100.2% output, of which: Electro-galvanised 0.4 3 -86.8% 3 3 6.4% steel (automotive sheet) Galvanised steel 66 41 63.0% 107 52 105.1% with polymer coating Galvanised steel 2 3 -30.2% 5 2 125.3% with decorative coating (SteelArt) - Sales of finished products in Q2 2018 amounted to 69 thousand tonnes, up 47.7% q-o-q. This growth was mainly due to the seasonal uptick in demand for construction metal. - Sales of finished products in H1 2018 grew 58 thousand tonnes, or 100.2% q-o-q. This significant growth was mainly due to the low base effect in H1 2017, which in turn was related to a shortage of working capital. Capacity utilisation rates and sales in 2018 have stabilized thanks to the plant becoming part of MMK Group. Steel segment (Turkey) (thousand tonnes) Q2 2018 Q1 2018 % H1 2018 H1 2017 % ??? Metalurji 198 231 -14.3% 428 463 -7.6% finished products, of which: Flat hot-rolled 9 27 -64.9% 36 81 -55.6% products HVA products, of 188 204 -7.6% 392 382 2.6% which: Galvanised steel 149 148 0.9% 297 299 -0.7% Polymer-coated 39 56 -30.0% 95 83 14.5% steel ??? Metalurji 187 153 22.4% 339 317 6.9% finished output from ??? steel - Sales of finished products in Q2 2018 decreased by 14.3% q-o-q and

totalled 198 thousand tonnes. - Sales of finished products in H1 2018 decreased by 7.6% y-o-y, mainly due to lower volumes of cut sheets as a result of volatility in prices for hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel. - In H1 2018, production of polymer-coated products increased by 14.5% due to changes in the market situation, as these products have become relatively high margin in hourly terms. MMK Coal (thousand tonnes) Q2 2018 Q1 % H1 H1 % 2018 2018 2017 Coking coal mining 1,323 865 53.0% 2,187 1,634 33.9% Coking coal 1,493 1,259 18,5% 2,752 2,304 19.5% processing Mined 1,325 943 40.4% 2,268 1,657 36.9% Purchased 168 316 -46.8% 483 647 -25.3% Coking coal 746 666 12.1% 1,412 1,308 8.0% concentrate ? Coking coal production in Q2 2018 increased by 53.0% q-o-q and amounted to 1,323 thousand tonnes. This increase was due to the completion of maintenance work at Kostromskaya mine and after an area with complex geology at Chertinskaya-Koksovaya mine was passed. ? Coal concentrate production in Q2 2018 amounted to 746 thousand tonnes, up 12.1% q-o-q. This growth was due to higher volumes of own materials processing. - In H1 2018, coking coal production increased by 33.9% y-o-y to 2,187 thousand tonnes. This growth was due to the commissioning of a new longwall at Chertinskaya-Koksovaya mine. - In H1 2018, coal concentrate production increased by 8.0% y-o-y to 1,412 thousand tonnes. This growth was due to higher volumes of own material processing, which in turn allowed the company to significantly cut coal purchases from the third parties. Outlook Currently, the Company's management sees sustainable demand for its products from the domestic customers, which together with completion of scheduled maintenance and equipment modernisation should lead to an increase in finished products sales in Q3 2018. The company expects the stabilization of steel prices on exports markets to support domestic prices and limit their correction over a period of weaker business activity. MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The company's operations in Russia include a large steel producing complex encompassing the entire production chain, from preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2017, the company produced 12.9 million tonnes of crude steel and 11.6 million tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK Group had sales in 2017 of USD 7,546 million and EBITDA of USD 2,032 million. Contacts Investor Relations Department: Andrey Serov +7 3519 24-52-97 serov.ae@mmk.ru Communications Department: Dmitry Kuchumov Dmitry Bulin +7 499 238-26-13 +7 499 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru bulin.dn@mmk.ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: TST TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 5754 EQS News ID: 705119 End of Announcement EQS News Service

