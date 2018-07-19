Open-Silicon and Credo Demonstrate Solutions for Deep Learning and Networking Applications at TSMC OIP and Symposium in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open-Silicon, a system-optimized custom SoC solution provider and long-standing member of TSMC's Value Chain Aggregator (http://www.tsmc.com/english/dedicatedFoundry/services/value_chain_aggregator.htm) (VCA) and Design Center Alliance (DCA) programs, and Credo, a global innovation leader in Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology, will participate in a joint demonstration at the TSMC 2018 Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum and Technology Symposium in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. These demonstrations will illustrate the capabilities of Open-Silicon's High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2) IP subsystem and Credo's 56G SerDes IP in enabling deep learning and networking applications. Visitors will also learn about other critical IP cores required for these applications, including a RISC-V based CPU subsystem, and Interlaken IP and Ethernet IP subsystems.

Open-Silicon's HBM2 IP subsystem solution, in TSMC's FinFET and CoWoS technologies, includes an HBM2 controller, PHY and interposer I/O. It's architected and designed to provide the highest performance and flexibility for integrating high bandwidth memory directly into next-generation custom SoC 2.5D SiP solutions. Credo's high-speed 56Gbps PAM4 LR Multi-Rate SerDes and 112Gbps PAM4 MR/LR SerDes in TSMC's FinFET technologies is targeted for next generation high performance computing and networking SoCs.

"This collaborative demonstration with Credo is an excellent opportunity to unveil the power of a complete end-to-end solution for the next generation of deep learning and high-performance networking applications," said Shafy Eltoukhy, SVP of Operations and GM, Open-Silicon. "Having representatives from both companies in one place also presents an opportunity for attendees to discuss their ideas and unique design requirements."

"Credo's silicon proven 56G/112G SerDes IPs, combined with Open-Silicon's SerDes Technology Center of Excellence, can minimize risk and time-to-market for developing the next generation of networking and data center custom SoCs," added Jeff Twombly, Vice President of Business Development at Credo.

When: July 23, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and July 24, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Ecosystem/Partner Pavilion, Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

About Open-Silicon

Open-Silicon is a system-optimized custom SoC solution provider. To learn more, visit www.open-silicon.com (http://www.open-silicon.com/)

About Credo

Credo is a leading provider of advance SerDes IP. To learn more, visit www.credosemi.com (http://www.credosemi.com/)

