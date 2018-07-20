Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today features a momentous occasion: the first ever marijuana initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq, Tilray, continues to climb as investors show their eagerness to get in on the booming marijuana market.The Tilray IPO on the Nasdaq saw the British Columbia-based medical marijuana business hit the Nasdaq at $17.00 per share, but watched them soar to over $22.00 a share by day's end.The stock is up about three percent in early morning trading today, showing continued enthusiasm for the company, although there was a slight pullback from yesterday's high of near $24.00.The company, in its first day of trading, netted about a.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...