The lithium market was red hot in 2016 and 2017. LIT ETF, representing the lithium stock sector, went up from $16 to $41 in that time period, after which it retraced 22 pct to $32.48. What's next for the lithium stock sector in 2018? The meteoric rise of the lithium stock sector came with the amazing rise of base metals. No coincidence, of course, as they are all part of the same commodity segment. With the retracement that followed in base metals as well as the lithium stock sector since January of 2018 we now see a consolidation period of ...

