Three months ago we identified the Top 4 Agricultural Stocks Worth Considering To Buy In 2018. This selection was based on the observation that the agricultural commodities space was heating up. In recent weeks, agricultural commodities have weakened strongly, and it seems appropriate to revise our former thesis. What is our outlook for agricultural commodities going forward in 2018? From a market perspective we believe that commodities are being influenced by strength in the USD in 2018. So one of the key indicators for the agricultural commodities outlook for the remainder of 2018 is how the USD will perform, and that is not ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...