sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,093 Euro		+0,001
+1,09 %
WKN: A2JLZG ISIN: CA92241L4064 Ticker-Symbol: V8V3 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VATIC VENTURES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VATIC VENTURES CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VATIC VENTURES CORP
VATIC VENTURES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VATIC VENTURES CORP0,093+1,09 %