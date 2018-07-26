ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI(R) to Host Second Quarter Conference Call on Aug 2, 2018

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2018/ ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission and hybrid vehicles and replacement drivetrains that is focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership , announced today it will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. to the call will be held August 2, 2018, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time, 1:30 Pacific Time.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: August 2, 2018

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Toll-free: (877) 376-9939

International: (629) 228-0739

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/xcr9uv3a

Conference Call Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning at 8:30pm after the completion of the live event, ending at 8:30pm on August 9, 2018.

Toll-free: (855) 859-2056

International: (404) 537-3406

Reference ID: 5883539

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles and replacement drivetrains that is focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership ADOMANI's drivetrain systems are designed to help fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. ADOMANI®designs and causes to be designed advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for use in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. For more information, visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI®with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI® undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

CONTACT:



ADOMANI, Inc.

Kevin Kanning

V.P. of Investor Relations

(650) 533-7629

Kevin.k@ADOMANIelectric.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

Partner

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

ADOMANI, Inc.

Michael K. Menerey

Chief Financial Officer

(626) 483-3280

mike.m@ADOMANIelectric.com

SOURCE:ADOMANI, Inc.