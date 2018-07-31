=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG AG hereby announces that at the end of the month July 2018 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 62.488.976 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 113531274.76. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 24.07.2018. additional (optional) statements: The capital stock remains unchanged at EUR 113,531,274.76. The increase in the number of shares, from 15,622,244 previously, to 62,488,976 is a consequence of the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting on 6 July 2018 authorising a share split with a ratio of 1:4. The corresponding amendment to the articles of association was recorded in the register of companies on 24 July 2018. This press release is available in German and English at www.agrana.com. Further inquiry note: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG Mag.(FH) Hannes Haider Investor Relations Tel.: +43-1-211 37-12905 e-mail:hannes.haider@agrana.com Mag.(FH) Markus Simak Pressesprecher Tel.: +43-1-211 37-12084 e-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 31, 2018