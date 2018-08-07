Mandalay Resources Corporation: Mandalay Resources Provides Target Release Date for Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation (TSX:MND, OTCQB:MNDJF) today announced that its second quarter 2018 financial results will be released after market close on August 8, 2018.

About Mandalay Resources Corporation:

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia and Sweden, and care and maintenance and development projects in Chile. The Company is focused on executing a roll-up strategy, creating critical mass by aggregating advanced or in production gold, copper, silver and antimony projects in Australia, the Americas and Europe to generate near-term cash flow and shareholder value.