The cryptocurrency crash is picking up steam. Crypto like Stellar Lumens is down 16% for the day and 20% for the week. Even Stellar Lumens, a crypto that we like a lot, is suffering from this brutal crypto crash. Today's recurring question is whether crypto investors should buy or sell Stellar Lumens now. How things can change in 2 weeks time in the crypto market. It is amazing at which pace crypto is moving. On the one hand cryptocurrencies are ultra-volatile so it makes sense that this market feels like a rollercoaster from time to time. On the other hand ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...