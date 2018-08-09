sprite-preloader
DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals launches Caspofungin finished dosage, its first foray into the anti-fungals portfolio

Rijswijk, the Netherlands, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustaining earlier momentum from its successful launches of generic versions of both Rosuvastatin and Atorvastatin earlier in 2018, DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals (DSP) has now introduced its generic Caspofungin anti-fungal drug product in the United Kingdom. Additional markets within the EU are scheduled to follow later in the year.

Caspofungin is primarily used in the treatment of invasive candidiasis and aspergillosis, along with other fungal infections. DSP's generic version is a concentrate powder for infusion solutions, produced in the form of single use vials.

Ongoing portfolio expansion

With the launch now of its first anti-fungal finished dosage formulation, DSP is actively expanding its drug product portfolio, realizing its aspiration of becoming a full-service generics pharmaceutical company. DSP can now offer finished drug products in statins, anti-fungals and antibiotics across its global network.

Business Unit Director for Drug Products at DSP, Lucas Wiarda stated: "With our third launch of a finished dosage drug product in 2018, I am extremely proud of the team at DSP and the successes we've enjoyed this year. Caspofungin is the ideal complement to our product line, which helps to move DSP forward in our goal of producing a full range of finished dosage products for our Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Additionally, with Caspofungin we have a global dossier, allowing us worldwide access for production and sale in the coming years."

With the introduction of Caspofungin finished dosage formulation into the marketplace, DSP continues to deliver on its brand promise to customers, with Quality via world-class, differentiated active pharmaceutical ingredients, Reliability through a secure supply chain for producing a finished dosage product, and Sustainability at the forefront of its drug product production, using patented enzymatic technology which ensures an unmatched eco-friendly production process.

DSP holds an electronic Common Technical Document (eCTD) dossier for Caspofungin finished dosage formulations (in 50 and 70 mg vials) requiring constant refrigerated storage between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals

DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals (DSP) is the global leader in sustainable antibiotics, next-generation statins and anti-fungals. DSP develops, produces and sells intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients and drug products. Our employees worldwide work together to deliver cutting-edge generics solutions that help to keep customers ahead of the competition.

Headquartered in Singapore, the group has manufacturing sites and sales offices in China, India, Egypt, the Netherlands, Spain, the USA and Mexico. DSP is a 50/50 Joint Venture of Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, and Sinochem Group, a Fortune 500 enterprise.

For more information please visit www.dsm-sinochem.comor contact DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals Corporate Communications, Geoff Vokes, Senior External Communications Manager. E-Mail: geoff.vokes@dsm-sinochem.com


