Two Cannabis Companies Going PublicMarijuana companies are going public at a dizzying rate this year-blink and you might miss an initial public offering (IPO). No need to worry though, because we have a fresh report on two upcoming marijuana stock IPOs: Dixie Brands and Vireo Health Inc.The former is headquartered in Denver and makes weed-infused beverages like lemonades and root beers. Meanwhile, the latter is a Minneapolis-based company with operations in three different states.Both will (probably) go public as micro-cap stocks.What's great about these equities is that they would enter the market early in their life cycle, giving investors a shot at.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...