MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' Dividend Payment Update 10-Aug-2018 / 17:22 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | August 10, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Dividend Payment Update ************************************* Krasnodar, Russia (10 August, 2018): PJSC "Magnit" (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the payment of dividends. Please be informed that PJSC "Magnit" has made dividend payment on its shares following the results of the 2017 reporting year. Type of securities: ordinary registered shares International Securities RU000A0JKQU8 Identification Number [1] (ISIN) State registration number of the 1-01-60525-P as of March 4, issue and the date of 2004 registration: Total amount of dividends 13,808,988,602.50 rubles accrued on shares following the results of the 2017 reporting year: Amount of dividend accrued on 135.50 rubles one share following the results of the 2017 reporting year: Total number of the issuer's 101,911,355 shares securities Form of yield payment: monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation Dividend record date: July 6, 2018 Dividend payment date for July 20, 2018 nominees: Dividend payment date for the August 10, 2018 other shareholders registered in the shareholder register: The Company has effected dividend payment in the amount of 13,808,972,884.50 rubles. The dividend amount of 15,718 rubles which accounts for 0.00011% of the total amount of declared dividends has not been paid due to the absence of the bank account details required for the payment and/or another creditor's delay. For further information, please contact: Dina Svishcheva Media Inquiries Investor Relations Media Relations Department Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience, 244 hypermarkets, 213 supermarkets and 4,000 drogerie stores) in 2,808 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5857 EQS News ID: 713179 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=965c6845956e4feb9604c7622f27e237&application_id=713179&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

