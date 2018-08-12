Overstock published its earnings on Thursday August 9th after the bell. The company did beat by a wide margin revenue expectations. Given an extreme level of short positions in this stock the price of Overstock was on fire, peaked at +20% on Friday. Nobody talks about this extreme level of short positions, but our point is clear: this was a historic short squeeze. Moreover, Overstock proved with the $270M funding for their blockchain based security tokens platform tzero that they are more than anything else a blockchain stock. All combined this suggests that Overstock will become an outperforming blockchain stock. ...

