Riga, Latvia, 2018-08-13 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 03.07.2018-17.08.2018 Public AUGSPO1 AUGA group VLN offering -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.08.2018-19.08.2018 Interim NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN report, 6 Northern Horizon months Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.08.2018 Government LTGCB00023C Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities , Vyriausybe auction LTGNB00023 C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2018 Sales LHV LHV Group TLN figures -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.08.2018 Coupon MOKBFLOT20A Moda Kapitals AS RIG payment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.08.2018 Interim TSM1T Tallinna Sadam TLN report, 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.08.2018 Investors TSM1T Tallinna Sadam TLN event -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.08.2018 Interim SAF1R SAF Tehnika RIG report, 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.08.2018 Trading VLN holiday -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2018 Interim LGD1L LITGRID VLN report, 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2018 Interim SCM1R Siguldas ciltslietu un RIG report, 6 maksligas months apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2018 Sales NTU1L Novaturas VLN figures -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2018 Interim AMG1L Amber Grid VLN report, 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.08.2018 Interim INR1L INVL Baltic Real VLN report, 6 Estate months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.08.2018-18.09.2018 Public INR1L INVL Baltic Real VLN offering Estate --------------------------------------------------------------------------------