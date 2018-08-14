Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Provides Update on Perpetuus Graphene Development Program

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gratomic Inc. ("" or the "") (TSX-V:) (FRANKFURT:).

Gratomic, is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced Graphene development program primarily targeted towards elastomer and polymer tire markets, launched with its European partner, Perpetuus Carbon Technologies Limited ("Perpetuus"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Perpetuus Advanced Materials.

As disclosed by Gratomic on April 22, 2018, Perpetuus and Gratomic executed a letter of collaboration pursuant to which Perpetuus undertook to build three specialized process tooling chambers ("Chambers") to be used solely for processing Graphite from Gratomic's Aukam Graphite mine in Namibia.

The first of such Chambers has passed the testing phase and is ready to process the Aukam sourced Graphite, the second Chamber is presently under construction with the third to follow immediately thereafter.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic Inc. is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene-based components for a range of mass market products.

