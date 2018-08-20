CellCube Featured by Energy Storage News

TORONTO, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. ("CellCube" or the "Company") (CSE: CUBE) (OTCQB: CECBF) (Frankfurt: 01X) is very pleased to report that Energy Storage News has published a feature story on CellCube. Energy Storage News is one of the world's most recognized publications on energy storage and grid technology. The article is entitled "CellCube: 4-hours is just 'tip of peaking capacity iceberg'":

https://www.energy-storage.news/news/cellcube-4-hours-is-just-tip-of-peaking-capacity-iceberg

"With over 130 energy storage system installations deployed globally, and with units now approaching 10 years in operation, 99% energy capacity and over 11,000 cycles with little to no degradation, the efficiency and durability of our technology is clearly being demonstrated," stated Mike Neylan, CEO of CellCube. "CellCube energy storage systems are built to last over 25 years and are backed by 20 years of research with over 25 patents," added Mr. Neylan,

About CellCube:

CellCube's acquisition of the assets of Gildemeister Energy Storage GmbH has transformed CellCube and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enerox GmbH, into a leading integrated resource and energy storage company. Together with the company's recent acquisition of Jet Power & Control Systems Ltd. (now renamed EnerCube Switchgear Systems Inc.) and Hillcroft Consulting Ltd. (renamed PowerHaz Energy Mobile Solutions Inc.) and its investment in Braggawatt Energy Inc., CellCube is gearing up to deliver fully vertically integrated energy storage solutions to utilities and independent power producers for both stand-alone energy storage projects as well as projects where energy storage enhances the value proposition from renewable energy generation.

