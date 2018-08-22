sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

96,60 Euro		-0,40
-0,41 %
WKN: 936957 ISIN: BE0003770840 Ticker-Symbol: L3R 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,20
98,60
18:37
22.08.2018 | 17:41
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Half-year financial report 2018

For the first half-year of the financial year 2018 we record the following key data:

  • The EPRA earnings increase by 5.3% from € 13.3 million end 1H 2017 to € 14.0 million
  • Rise (+26%) of the net result from € 15.6 million end 1H 2017 to € 19.7 million or € 3.99 per share
  • Rental income in line with first half-year of 2017
  • The rental yield (based on fair value) increases from 6.44% end 2017 to 6.61%
  • The funding costs decreases considerably from 2.99% on 31/12/2017 to 2.79%
  • Treesquare in the CBD of Brussels and the extension of the Frun Park Asten were successfully delivered
  • The current developments in Belgium and Luxembourg progress as planned

Full press release below.

LRE Half-year financial report 2018 (http://hugin.info/134797/R/2212364/862495.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)