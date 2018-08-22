Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Half-year financial report 2018

For the first half-year of the financial year 2018 we record the following key data:
- The EPRA earnings increase by 5.3% from € 13.3 million end 1H 2017 to € 14.0 million
- Rise (+26%) of the net result from € 15.6 million end 1H 2017 to € 19.7 million or € 3.99 per share
- Rental income in line with first half-year of 2017
- The rental yield (based on fair value) increases from 6.44% end 2017 to 6.61%
- The funding costs decreases considerably from 2.99% on 31/12/2017 to 2.79%
- Treesquare in the CBD of Brussels and the extension of the Frun Park Asten were successfully delivered
- The current developments in Belgium and Luxembourg progress as planned
Full press release below.
LRE Half-year financial report 2018 (http://hugin.info/134797/R/2212364/862495.pdf)
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA via Globenewswire
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA via Globenewswire