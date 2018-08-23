sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

68,55 Euro		+1,30
+1,93 %
WKN: 555063 ISIN: DE0005550636 Ticker-Symbol: DRW3 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,66
68,84
16:42
68,55
68,75
16:42
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASCOM HOLDING AG
ASCOM HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASCOM HOLDING AG15,82+2,59 %
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA68,55+1,93 %