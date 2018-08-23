sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

111,90 Euro		-0,20
-0,18 %
WKN: 604843 ISIN: DE0006048432 Ticker-Symbol: HEN3 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
112,13
112,48
18:31
112,20
112,55
18:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVON PRODUCTS INC
AVON PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVON PRODUCTS INC1,72-4,44 %
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC117,88+1,05 %
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA111,90-0,18 %
KAO CORPORATION63,74+1,08 %
LOREAL SA207,30+0,63 %
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY72,06+0,31 %
REVLON INC17,18-5,76 %
UNILEVER NV49,685-0,28 %
UNILEVER PLC49,195-1,57 %