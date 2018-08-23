The "Europe Professional Hair Care Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Professional Hair Care Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Consumers these days are more concerned about aesthetics of the hair and scalp nourishment. Demand for hair styling, dyeing, straightening and other hair treatments is on the rise these days. Therefore, the demand for professional hair care products has witnessed significant demand; as a result driving the professional hair care market growth.

Emerging professional hair care products such as dry shampoo, professional smoothing conditioner, dye protecting agents, and dry hair styling products are getting more popularity among consumers that is turn fuelling the market growth in the region.

Segments Analyzed

Based on Product Type, the Professional Hair Care Market is segmented into Hair Coloring, Shampoo, Styling Agent, Straightening and Perming Product.

Based on Product Ingredients, the market is segmented into Regular haircare products and Natural and organic products.

The Distribution Channel segment covers Hypermarket, Salon, E-commerce, Pharmacy, Specialty Store, and Others.

Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Profiled

L'Oreal Group

Henkel AG Co.

Procter Gamble Co.

Unilever Corporation

Kao Corporation

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (Aveda Corporation)

Avon Products Inc.

Revlon Inc.

Olaplex

Pai Shau

