Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2018) - Ralph Shearing, President & Director of Telson Mining Corp. (TSXV: TSN), speaks on their two Mexican precious metals projects.

https://youtu.be/7x_pxYJeRwI

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/telson-mining-ceo-clip-90sec/

Telson Mining Corp. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of Aug. 27 - Sept. 9, 2018, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Telson Mining Corp. (TSXV: TSN):

www.telsonmining.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com