Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, August 27, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the shares of AUGA group (short name: AUG1L) will be upgraded by Nasdaq Vilnius to the Nasdaq Baltic Main List on August 27, 2018. Listing on the Main list follows the company's oversubscribed share offering to retail and institutional investors of the Baltic Sea region. AUGA group has attracted 36 million EUR. It is the largest secondary public offering that has ever been completed in Lithuania. After share offering company's authorized capital rose from 54 350 713,08 EUR to 65 950 713,08 EUR. "We welcome AUGA group to the Nasdaq Baltic Main List and are delighted that company has managed to complete one of the biggest secondary share offering in the history of the Baltic capital markets. We hope this example will serve as inspiration for other companies to tap Baltic capital markets," says Saulius Malinauskas, President of Nasdaq Vilnius. "We believe that being on the Main List will make the company more visible and bring additional liquidity to investors". AUGA group's shares were also added to the Baltic Benchmark index effective July 2, 2018. That index includes those shares that are most liquid and have the largest free-float market capitalization. "We are pleased that investors trust AUGA's management approach, planned projects and business model focused on the production of organic food in the most sustainable way. We will continue to focus on implementing that business model, where creating value for shareholders goes hand in hand with care for the environment, employees and society at large. We hope the fact that AUGA group's shares are now on the exchange's Main List will attract a larger circle of investors over time," says Kestutis Jušcius, Chairman of the Management Board at AUGA group. About AUGA group: AUGA group AB, based in Lithuania, is one of the largest vertically-integrated organic food companies in Europe. It manages organically certified arable land using a sustainable farming model based on new technologies. The group specializes in crops, dairy cows, chicken and mushroom growing. On its own and through contract manufacturing, AUGA produces a wide range of organic food products for end consumers and buyers of organic commodities. The group has a total of more than 1,200 employees. About Nasdaq: Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Media Relations Contact: +370 620 55 127 daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com