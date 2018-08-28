Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) today announced that Novavax will participate in the B. Riley FBR Annual Healthcare Conference and the Citi 13Annual Biotech Conference in September.

Conference details are as follows:

B. Riley FBR Annual Healthcare Conference Title: "Vaccine & Antibiotics Can't Be Developed For Some Intractable Infectious Diseases" Date and Time: Tuesday, September 4, 1:55 - 2:55 p.m. Moderator: George Zavoico, B. Riley FBR Panelists: Vivek Shinde, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Clinical Development, Novavax Robert Stein, M.D., Ph.D., Senior R&D Advisor, Agenus Location: New York Marriott East Side Citi 13th Annual Biotech Conference Date: Thursday, September 6 Forum: Investor meetings Location: Four Seasons Hotel Boston

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc.) is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery and development of innovative vaccines to prevent serious respiratory diseases. ResVax, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, is the only vaccine in a Phase 3 clinical program and is poised to help prevent the second leading cause of death in children under one year of age worldwide. Novavax is also advancing the clinical study of our influenza nanoparticle vaccine, which addresses key factors that lead to poor efficacy by currently approved flu vaccines. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic particles addressing urgent global health needs.

