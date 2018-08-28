Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Conference details are as follows:
|B. Riley FBR Annual Healthcare Conference
|Title:
|"Vaccine & Antibiotics Can't Be Developed For Some Intractable Infectious Diseases"
|Date and Time:
|Tuesday, September 4, 1:55 - 2:55 p.m.
|Moderator:
|George Zavoico, B. Riley FBR
|Panelists:
|Vivek Shinde, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Clinical Development, Novavax
|Robert Stein, M.D., Ph.D., Senior R&D Advisor, Agenus
|Location:
|New York Marriott East Side
|Citi 13th Annual Biotech Conference
|Date:
|Thursday, September 6
|Forum:
|Investor meetings
|Location:
|Four Seasons Hotel Boston
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc.) is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery and development of innovative vaccines to prevent serious respiratory diseases. ResVax, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, is the only vaccine in a Phase 3 clinical program and is poised to help prevent the second leading cause of death in children under one year of age worldwide. Novavax is also advancing the clinical study of our influenza nanoparticle vaccine, which addresses key factors that lead to poor efficacy by currently approved flu vaccines. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic particles addressing urgent global health needs.
For more information, visit www.novavax.comand connect with us on Twitterand LinkedIn.
