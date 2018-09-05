Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market Worth $5.69 Billion by 2023

PUNE, India, September 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report on the "Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market by Component (Transceiver, Amplifier, Encoder, Modulator, RF Combiner, Splitter, Optical Node, Fiber Optic Cable, and Coaxial/Copper Cable), Application (Digital TV, Broadband), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, this market is expected to reach USD 5.69 billion by 2023 from USD 4.90 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.0% between 2018 and 2023.

Hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) uses fiber optic cable for headend and feeder distribution systems and coaxial (copper) cable for customers end connection. HFC systems are used for video servicing, telephony, voice telephony, data, and other interactive services over coaxial and fiber optic cables. Because of its cost efficiency, most telecommunication and cable companies consider HFC technology to deliver a variety of products to consumers, such as internet access, interactive TV, and video on demand.

Demand for high bandwidth is driving the need for HFC network as it eliminates the limitations of complete copper cable architectures, such as latency and data transfer at higher bandwidth. The HFC network uses a combination of fiber and coaxial cable for connecting various devices for catering to the demand for high bandwidth for various applications.

Transceiver to hold the largest market share by 2023

Transceiver is expected to hold the largest share of the hybrid fiber coaxial market throughout the forecast period. Transceiver results in improved speed and transmission distance without compromising on the compatibility with standard electrical interfaces. Currently, transceivers account for one-third of the hybrid fiber coaxial market and are widely used in hybrid fiber coaxial network applications.

Market for digital TV application to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The hybrid fiber coaxial market for digital TV application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Digital television is the transmission of television signals, including sound through digital encoding. Digital TV makes economical use of scarce radio spectrum space, transmits multiple channels in the same bandwidth occupied by a single channel of analog television, and provides many new features. Thus, HFC would help increase adoption digital TV services during the forecast period.

North America to hold the largest share of the hybrid fiber coaxial market during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the hybrid fiber coaxial market during the forecast period owing to the upgradation of the existing HFC network with latest DOCSIS 3.1 complied HFC network. Companies in these countries are implementing hybrid fiber coaxial to make rapid technological advancements and increasing data traffic and cloud-based services. Rapid technological advancements and increasing data traffic and cloud-based services are expected to exert significant pressure on telcos across the region to deploy high-speed, reliable, and robust network.

The report also profiles the most promising players in the hybrid fiber coaxial market. The competitive landscape of the market presents an interesting picture of the strategies adopted by a large number of market players. Key players in this market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Corning, Inc. (US), Ciena Corp. (US), Comcast Corp. (US), CommScope, Inc. (US), Teleste Corp. (Finland), Telstra Corp. (Australia), PCT International, Inc. (US), Assia, Inc. (US), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US), Vodafone Group Plc (UK), CableLabs, Inc. (US), Shanghai Tarluz Telecom Tech. Co., Ltd. (China), HELUKABEL GmbH (Germany), ADTRAN, Inc. (US), KATHREIN-Werke KG (Germany), Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong), Optus Mobile Pty Ltd. (Australia), Cyient Limited (India), and Broadspectrum Pty Ltd. (Australia).

