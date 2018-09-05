The "Europe Network Engineering Services Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Network Engineering Services Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The adoption of Wireless networks has enabled users to gain access information from almost everywhere, within the range of their wireless connection, which has eventually led to improved productivity of employees. The wireless networks are easily installed and expanded at no additional cost.

With the growing popularity of wireless networks, leading market participants are today offering secured wireless network connections to their customers. The wireless transmission mode is reliable, however, can be obstructed, and the quality and range of signal be degraded. Any devices connected to the similar frequency can cause the obstruction.

Segments Analyzed

Based on Service Type, the Network Engineering Services market segments the market into Network Assessment, Network Deployment, and Network Design.

Based on Organization Size, the market report segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Transmission Mode, the market report segments the market into Wireless and Wired.

Based on Vertical, the Network Engineering Services market segments the market into BFSI, Government, Energy Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom IT, Education, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Network Engineering Services market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Company Profiles

Cisco Systems Inc.

Accenture PLC

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

Dell Technologies Inc.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

Harris Corporation (Aviat Networks)

The Blackstone Group (Mphasis)

