JD.com has another horrendous day. Its stock price fell 10% today, that's 20% since last week. JD.com stock's price is down 47% since its peak early this year. This easily categorizes as a crash, and the question is where will it stop. This update is focused on the JD.com stock crash, and its possible support. We'll first look at the likely catalyst of JD.com's stock crash, and then try to understand whether and how much it may continue to fall based on JD's stock chart as well as its sector (Chinese internet stocks). Note that 5 months ago we wrote JD.com, ...

