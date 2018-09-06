Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2018) - Prospero Silver Corp (TSXV: PSL) (the "Company" or "Prospero") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a US$270,000 (approximately Cdn $356,000) strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. ("Fortuna"), a growth-oriented mid-tier precious metals producer. Fortuna currently owns an aggregate of 10,714,284 common shares of the Company representing an aggregate of 20.32% of the current issued and outstanding shares. Following the completion of the private placement, Fortuna will own 15,460,951 shares in Prospero, or approximately 26.9% of the Company's issued share capital.

Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, Fortuna has agreed to purchase 4,746,667 common shares at Cdn$0.075 per share. The closing of the private placement is subject to the completion of certain other conditions customary for financings of this nature. Prospero will allocate the proceeds of the private placement to drill testing the Company's Bermudez project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Drilling began at Bermudez in late August and Prospero plans to complete a 3-hole (approximately 1,500m) diamond drill program at Bermudez.

Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), which is incorporated by reference into the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange under Policy 5.9, this private placement constitutes a "related party transaction" as a result of Fortuna's current share position making it a "related party" of the Company. The Company is relying upon the formal valuation exemption in Section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 and upon the minority approval exemption in Section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101. Such exemptions are available to the Company as, at the time the subject transaction was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value consideration for the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This completes the private placement phase of the amended strategic agreement between Prospero and Fortuna which was announced on May 10, 2017. Under the amended agreement, Fortuna has the right to select 2 projects to explore under joint venture with Prospero.

Bermudez, Chihuahua

The 430 hectare Bermudez project is in Chihuahua, about 150km west of the City of Chihuahua. Additional mapping and sampling has been completed on the 2.5km strike length of the high-level low-sulfidation vein system. Based on assay results of 51 new samples, the best locations for 3 drill sites have been selected to test the potential for deeper mineralization. Additional information on Bermudez can be found on the Company's website at:

http://www.prosperosilver.com/s/bermudez.asp

Qualified Person

Tawn Albinson, M.Sc., President of the Company, is a Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101, and is responsible for the technical content of this news release. Mr. Albinson is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) No. 11368.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth-oriented, precious metals producer focused on mining opportunities in Latin America. Fortuna's primary assets are the Caylloma silver mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold project in Argentina.

About Prospero Silver Corp.

Prospero is a Mexico-focused project generator listed on the TSX.V under the symbol PSL.V. Prospero's aim is to discover world-class precious metal projects in the major mineral belts of Mexico. The Company applies a unique blend of practical exploration experience, cutting-edge mineral deposit science, and an extensive knowledge of Mexico's geology to find new gold and silver systems. Our exploration programs are run by a small but highly-focused geological team based in Mexico.

