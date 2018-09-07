Rapala VMC Oyj: RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHANGES

Rapala VMC CorporationStock Exchange ReleaseSeptember 7, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHANGES





The Board of Directors of Rapala VMC Corporation has in its meeting held on September 6, 2018 elected Louis Audemard d'Alançon as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.







Helsinki, September 7, 2018





RAPALA VMC CORPORATION





Louis Audemard d'Alançon

Chairman of the Board





For further information, please contact:

Olli Aho, Company Counsel, tel + 358 9 7562 540





Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media





Rapala VMC Corporation ("the Group") is a leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The Group also has a strong global position in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. The Group has the largest distribution network in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. The Group brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen. The Group, with net sales of EUR 253 million in 2017, employs some 2 600 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

Attachment