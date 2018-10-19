PCI Biotech Holding ASA: PCI Biotech to present Phase I dose escalation results at ESMO

Oslo, Norway, 19 October 2018 - PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a cancer focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will present results from the Phase I dose escalation study in perihilar cholangiocarcinoma (extrahepatic bile duct cancer) at the ESMO 2018 Congress in Munich, Germany (19 - 23 October 2018).

One of the key investigators in the trial, Prof. Jörg Trojan, will present the poster during the poster display session Sunday 21 October, 12.45 - 13:45 CET in Hall A3 (presentation number 760P).

The poster will be available at PCI Biotech's website in the section Investors / Reports and presentation / Other presentations.

The ESMO Congress is the leading European meeting for medical oncology and nearly 20,000 oncology stakeholders are expected to attend. ESMO 2018 is held at Messe Munich, Germany 19 - 23 October 2018.

Contact information:

Per Walday, CEO

pw@pcibiotech.no

Mobile: +47 917 93 429

About PCI Biotech

PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI is applied to three distinct anticancer paradigms: fimaChem (enhancement of chemotherapeutics for localised treatment of cancer), fimaVacc (T-cell induction technology for therapeutic vaccination), and fimaNAc (nucleic acid therapeutics delivery).

Photochemical internalisation induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of a wide array of therapeutic modalities. The company's lead fimaChem programme consists of a clinical Phase I/II study in bile duct cancer, an orphan indication with a high unmet need and without approved products. fimaVacc applies a unique mode of action to enhance the essential cytotoxic effect of therapeutic cancer vaccines, which works in synergy with several other state-of-the-art vaccination technologies. fimaNAc utilises the endosomal release to provide intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, such as mRNA and RNAi therapeutics, thereby addressing one of the major bottlenecks facing this emerging and promising field.

For further information, please visit: www.pcibiotech.com



Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements. PCI Biotech disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.